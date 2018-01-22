Peace of Minds Yoga in Hamilton for first time

The Schizophrenia Society of Ontario’s annual Peace of Minds Yoga event is taking place in Hamilton this year for the first time.

Peace of Minds Yoga is set for Feb. 10 at St. Thomas More high school, 1045 Upper Paradise Rd., from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It features classes from various yoga instructors from studios in Hamilton.

Funds raised from the event will support the Schizophrenia Society’s mandate to improve the lives of people living with schizophrenia through counselling, education and research.