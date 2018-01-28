Seedy Saturday Hamilton offers gardeners a head-start on growing season

They will be shoulder to shoulder Saturday seeking seeds to sustain them through the growing season.

It’s Green Venture’s Seedy Saturday Hamilton 2018 and it takes place at St. Marguerite d’Youville elementary school on the central Mountain.

“People look forward to it,” says co-ordinator Kelly Vanwalleghem. “It’s a way to welcome spring.”

Seedy Saturdays are held across the country; Green Venture has organized the Hamilton one for about a decade.

It features a book swap, children’s activities, free educational workshops, vendors and, of course, a seed swap table.

“People can bring in packages of seeds and leave them on the table and take some seeds themselves,” says Vanwalleghem.

Prepackage “a small pinch of seeds” in an envelope, she says, and label it with the variety and, if desired, some instructions on care.

“We’re fortunate we live in an era where as long as we’ve got the name of what it is, we can go to the computer and look it up on the Internet.”

If you haven’t had time to package your seeds, volunteers are on-site to help.

“As long as you can bring the seeds in and tell us what they are, we can sort them and put them into little packages for you,” says Vanwalleghem.