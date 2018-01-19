Parkermanns Fine Tea Co. back in business – soon

Parkermanns Fine Tea Co. is expected to be back in business soon.

New owner Irene Brenton says the tiny artisanal tea shop and boutique at 47 King St. E. in the heart of Olde Town Stoney Creek should reopen in “very early February,” after being closed for renovations since late October.

“If anybody has ever done any kind of renovations, they know everything takes longer than you think,” she said.

Parkermanns has been undergoing construction and plumbing work to make way for another bathroom.

If anybody has ever done any kind of renovations, they know everything takes longer than you think.

Brenton said when she and the previous owners started working on the sale of the tea shop and boutique last year, there was a “licensing issue.”

Parkermanns was initially designated as a “take-out place,” she said.

But Brenton has other ideas for the spot, which meant putting in a second washroom.

“I couldn’t just designate it as a take-out place because part of my plan is, I want to have more community-type events going on in there and for that, I really do need a full restaurant licence, so that’s what triggered the whole thing,” she said. “There are just so many steps to getting it done, so it’s taken a lot longer than we thought.”

Brenton said dealing with the licensing issue and getting a full restaurant licence has afforded another benefit.

“(The city) actually gave us an increase in the number of people that can be in the place at one time,” she said. “I will be adding some seating at some point, so that will be good.”