CYO plans $3-million renovation of Camp Brébeuf

While it may be the CYO’s flagship, Camp Marydale is not far behind in terms of popularity and importance.

Camp Marydale was originally located near Puslinch, but closed in 2003 because of aging infrastructure, in particular the water system.

The CYO board decided to rebuild it as Marydale Park, a barrier-free recreational facility in Mount Hope at the south end of Nebo Road.

The entire park, from green space to the buildings, was constructed with everyone in mind — wide doors, walls painted to help people with sight issues, a Snoezelen room, a hydrotherapy pool. It opened in 2012.

“It was all designed to make sure people with disabilities can manoeuvre and get around the park and not feel like they’re restricted,” says Leggat. “We tried to eliminate all of the barriers people would face in their day-to-day life.”

Today it is used by the CYO and also rented by numerous other organizations and corporations.

As it enters its seventh decade of operation, the CYO remains relevant and important, says executive director John Spatazzo.

“We have recognized that there is still such a need for the programs and services offered by the CYO,” he says. “We also have many challenges and one of our greatest challenges is the financial burden to offer these programs.”