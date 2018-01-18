CYO plans $3-million renovation of Camp Brébeuf

As it celebrates its 60th anniversary, the Catholic Youth Organization of the Hamilton diocese is undertaking a big fundraising campaign to help its flagship program.
Camp Brébeuf's infrastructure is aging and there is a need to boost the capacity to meet demand. As a result, the CYO plans to sink $3 million to retrofit the pool, make extensive washroom renovations and overhaul and expand the kitchen and dining hall.
“Our agency is growing,” says Mel Leggat, the agency’s fundraiser and event co-ordinator. ”And it’s growing to the point where we’ve outgrown our current infrastructure.
“We’re turning away people from having access to the programs and services we have (at Camp Brébeuf).”
The CYO was incorporated in 1958. Prior to that, individual parishes operated their own programs.
It serves the entire Roman Catholic diocese of Hamilton, which encompasses more than 100 parishes in Brant, Bruce-Grey, Halton, Hamilton, Waterloo and Wellington, by running elementary school athletics, camping and outdoor education, and a youth ministry.
“We are really unique,” says Leggat, adding it is the largest in Ontario.
“The Hamilton diocese has really embraced it.”
Camp Brébeuf, located near Guelph, has been in operation since 1941.
In 1987, the dining hall and sleeping accommodations were winterized, a high-ropes course was added and washrooms were upgraded with showers and accessibility enhancements.
While it may be the CYO’s flagship, Camp Marydale is not far behind in terms of popularity and importance.
Camp Marydale was originally located near Puslinch, but closed in 2003 because of aging infrastructure, in particular the water system.
The CYO board decided to rebuild it as Marydale Park, a barrier-free recreational facility in Mount Hope at the south end of Nebo Road.
The entire park, from green space to the buildings, was constructed with everyone in mind — wide doors, walls painted to help people with sight issues, a Snoezelen room, a hydrotherapy pool. It opened in 2012.
“It was all designed to make sure people with disabilities can manoeuvre and get around the park and not feel like they’re restricted,” says Leggat. “We tried to eliminate all of the barriers people would face in their day-to-day life.”
Today it is used by the CYO and also rented by numerous other organizations and corporations.
As it enters its seventh decade of operation, the CYO remains relevant and important, says executive director John Spatazzo.
“We have recognized that there is still such a need for the programs and services offered by the CYO,” he says. “We also have many challenges and one of our greatest challenges is the financial burden to offer these programs.”
