Ancaster’s Paula Baruch graduates from the cantorial certification program

Women and their stories of the Holy Land will be honoured in a musical presentation at Hamilton’s oldest synagogue on March 22.

The Women’s Stories of the Holy Land event marks the final stage of Ancaster resident Paula Baruch’s training for the Jewish clergy.

Baruch is graduating from the cantorial certification program offered by Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music on May 3.

The concert, a requirement for Baruch to graduate from the program, caps off four years of study and two years of personal research on women and Jewish music. The two-part program will open by highlighting the voices and musical expression of famous Biblical women. The second part of the program will feature music of modern Israeli female composers and poets.