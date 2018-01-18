Ancaster’s Paula Baruch graduates from the cantorial certification program

Women and their stories of the Holy Land will be honoured in a musical presentation at Hamilton’s oldest synagogue on March 22.
The Women’s Stories of the Holy Land event marks the final stage of Ancaster resident Paula Baruch’s training for the Jewish clergy.
Baruch is graduating from the cantorial certification program offered by Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music on May 3.
The concert, a requirement for Baruch to graduate from the program, caps off four years of study and two years of personal research on women and Jewish music. The two-part program will open by highlighting the voices and musical expression of famous Biblical women. The second part of the program will feature music of modern Israeli female composers and poets.
The concert is also a tribute to the 70th anniversary of the rebirth of the State of Israel.
Temple Anshe Sholom is producing and promoting the concert celebration and invites the Hamilton community to attend to learn, enjoy and be uplifted by the soulful voice of new cantor Baruch.
Reform Jewish cantors are full clergy members in the Jewish religion. They undergo intensive study over four years at seminary, learning the art of worship and sacred music, life cycle events and pastoral care. Cantors graduate with the ability to build choirs, teach Torah, guide students toward bar or bat mitzvah, marry and bury people and above all, to incorporate music to mark our sacred occasions.
For more information, visit www.anshesholom.ca.http://www.anshesholom.ca/
