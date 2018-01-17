New year, new opportunities to volunteer at Westfield

Every year volunteers at Westfield Heritage Village donate over 20,000 hours of time to connect the community to people of the past.
The over 40,000 visitors who experience the village annually are greeted by costumed volunteers who demonstrate the relevance of our heritage. Opportunities abound to be trained in a specific time or task and become a part of the historic presentation. When closed to the public, the village is still a hive of activity.
Volunteers might join one of the groups of volunteers who garden, sew, paint, build fences and protect the existence of over 35 historic structures.
Volunteer Mara Dragomir says, “Each volunteering experience at Westfield is unique and almost magical ... one of my favourite moments is at the end of the day when volunteers meet and share reflections and sometimes the meals that have been prepared.”
Westfield is currently seeking individuals to greet guests in costume or as non-costumed ambassadors helping families and visitors make the most of their visit. Students and others are welcome to participate during special events parking cars and helping everyone get to their experience safely. Volunteer nature enthusiasts could treat guests with a guided glimpse of the over 500 acres of conservation property surrounding the village. Every Sunday and most holiday Mondays from March to October, the village is open, providing an oasis for those in the surrounding urban areas.
Lead a game at the Ice Cream Carnival, bake bread in an 1860s bake oven, tap a tree for sap, and experience the satisfaction of making a difference in the preservation of our cultural heritage.
Volunteer applications are available at www.westfieldheritage.ca.http://www.westfieldheritage.ca/
Every year volunteers at Westfield Heritage Village donate over 20,000 hours of time to connect the community to people of the past.
The over 40,000 visitors who experience the village annually are greeted by costumed volunteers who demonstrate the relevance of our heritage. Opportunities abound to be trained in a specific time or task and become a part of the historic presentation. When closed to the public, the village is still a hive of activity.
Volunteers might join one of the groups of volunteers who garden, sew, paint, build fences and protect the existence of over 35 historic structures.
Volunteer Mara Dragomir says, “Each volunteering experience at Westfield is unique and almost magical ... one of my favourite moments is at the end of the day when volunteers meet and share reflections and sometimes the meals that have been prepared.”
Westfield is currently seeking individuals to greet guests in costume or as non-costumed ambassadors helping families and visitors make the most of their visit. Students and others are welcome to participate during special events parking cars and helping everyone get to their experience safely. Volunteer nature enthusiasts could treat guests with a guided glimpse of the over 500 acres of conservation property surrounding the village. Every Sunday and most holiday Mondays from March to October, the village is open, providing an oasis for those in the surrounding urban areas.
Lead a game at the Ice Cream Carnival, bake bread in an 1860s bake oven, tap a tree for sap, and experience the satisfaction of making a difference in the preservation of our cultural heritage.
Volunteer applications are available at www.westfieldheritage.ca.http://www.westfieldheritage.ca/
Every year volunteers at Westfield Heritage Village donate over 20,000 hours of time to connect the community to people of the past.
The over 40,000 visitors who experience the village annually are greeted by costumed volunteers who demonstrate the relevance of our heritage. Opportunities abound to be trained in a specific time or task and become a part of the historic presentation. When closed to the public, the village is still a hive of activity.
Volunteers might join one of the groups of volunteers who garden, sew, paint, build fences and protect the existence of over 35 historic structures.
Volunteer Mara Dragomir says, “Each volunteering experience at Westfield is unique and almost magical ... one of my favourite moments is at the end of the day when volunteers meet and share reflections and sometimes the meals that have been prepared.”
Westfield is currently seeking individuals to greet guests in costume or as non-costumed ambassadors helping families and visitors make the most of their visit. Students and others are welcome to participate during special events parking cars and helping everyone get to their experience safely. Volunteer nature enthusiasts could treat guests with a guided glimpse of the over 500 acres of conservation property surrounding the village. Every Sunday and most holiday Mondays from March to October, the village is open, providing an oasis for those in the surrounding urban areas.
Lead a game at the Ice Cream Carnival, bake bread in an 1860s bake oven, tap a tree for sap, and experience the satisfaction of making a difference in the preservation of our cultural heritage.
Volunteer applications are available at www.westfieldheritage.ca.http://www.westfieldheritage.ca/