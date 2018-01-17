New year, new opportunities to volunteer at Westfield

Every year volunteers at Westfield Heritage Village donate over 20,000 hours of time to connect the community to people of the past.

The over 40,000 visitors who experience the village annually are greeted by costumed volunteers who demonstrate the relevance of our heritage. Opportunities abound to be trained in a specific time or task and become a part of the historic presentation. When closed to the public, the village is still a hive of activity.

Volunteers might join one of the groups of volunteers who garden, sew, paint, build fences and protect the existence of over 35 historic structures.

Volunteer Mara Dragomir says, “Each volunteering experience at Westfield is unique and almost magical ... one of my favourite moments is at the end of the day when volunteers meet and share reflections and sometimes the meals that have been prepared.”