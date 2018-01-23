FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lawfield drama

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s Educational Archive and Heritage Centre is looking for help identifying some photographs in its collection. This photo is of a drama performance at Lawfield School circa 1977. If anyone has information, such as names or the exact date, or would like to see a digital version, please email hwdsbedarchives@gmail.com.
