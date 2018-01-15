Beating the winter blues at Stoney Creek Seniors Club 60

Stoney Creek Seniors Club 60 is offering gentle chair yoga on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The classes provide guided instruction on breathing and relaxation techniques, as well as balance, flexibility and strength exercises.
For more information, call 905-664-6110 or drop in to try a session at 6 King St. W.
