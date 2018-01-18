Plenty of thirst for Ancaster well

The public still has plenty of thirst for a popular Ancaster artesian well following the Hamilton Conservation Authority’s installation of a new swipe-card entry system.

Chief administrative officer Lisa Burnside said 314 people had dropped by the authority’s main office on Mineral Springs Road as of noon on Jan. 15 to sign a waiver and pay a one-time $10 fee for a swipe card.

She said the site is inspected daily and there have been no problems or complaints from users.

“Everything appears to be working well,” Burnside said. “I can’t fully say that we had a real idea how many users there were, so I think we’re just going to wait and see as January plays out if perhaps this is a final number or not.”

Amid vocal opposition from some users, the authority erected a 1.8-metre gated fence around the Sulphur Springs Road well’s two taps in late November in anticipation of the water exceeding a new arsenic limit of 10 parts per billion that took effect on Jan. 1.

Also higher in sodium, the water’s arsenic has typically ranged between 17 and 23 parts per billion — below the old maximum of 25.

Burnside said the city’s public health department inspected and approved the new setup on Jan. 2.

It includes a prominent sign warning, “Water is not for human consumption,” and a second sign providing details on the arsenic and sodium levels. The waiver people must sign offers a similar caution and advises the water is no longer tested.

A new ratepayers association pushing for unrestricted access to the well was unimpressed by the swipe card tally and suggested many people have either found alternative sources, stocked up on water or support its effort.

“Three hundred is really reflective of a small group in relation to the several thousand known to drink from this water source,” said Joel Moran, spokesperson for Protect Ancaster Wells. “Perhaps they felt they had no other recourse in this situation.”