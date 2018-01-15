Hamilton hearing group offers speech reading course

A 10-week course in speech reading is being offered by the Hamilton branch of the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association.

The course offers is designed to improve speech and lip reading skills and provide information about assistive listening devices, and will feature talks by audiologists and hearing aid specialists.

It is being offered in two locations: Bethel Christian Reformed Church (Kerns Rd. at Highway 5) starting Feb. 27, 1-3 p.m.; and South Gate Church (120 Clarendon Ave.) starting March 8, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The course costs $50.