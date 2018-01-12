From Stoney Creek to Grenada: med student Laraib Sehrish earns $10,000 scholarship with focus on empathy

“Empathy is one of the most important, if not the most important thing in medicine, because you need to understand where your patient is coming from.”

Sehrish also believes strongly in the importance of physical fitness.

“For me, if I’m going to become a doctor, I need to be able to connect to a person, understand where they’re coming from, putting myself in their shoes, understanding their emotional health and prescribing them and talking to them, and working with them like a therapist,” said Sehrish.

Sehrish is considering a specialty in physiatry, a field that includes physicians who specialize in physical medicine and rehabilitation. After her two years at St. George’s, she plans to complete a clinical placement in the United States. If everything goes according to plans, she would then return to Canada to complete her medical residency.

She’s currently getting accustomed to her new surroundings and meeting students and faculty on the St. George’s University campus.

“There’s beautiful beaches here and the campus is beautiful,” said Sehrish.

After researching St. George’s University, Sehrish was impressed by the school, its faculty and its student support network.

“They make sure that we are successful, so they provide a lot of options for students who are struggling or students who might think they might not be successful,” said Sehrish. “I think that the main focus is you have to be responsible yourself. As long as you work hard in this school you’re bound to be successful, you’re bound to get good grades and you’re bound to get a job after (graduation). You just have to be on top of things and you have to be very responsible on your own.”