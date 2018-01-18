Hamilton cold snap chills Christmas bird count tally

Frigid temperatures and high winds made it harder for 32 birders to spot the objects of their affection during the third annual Peach Tree Christmas Bird Count.

Bruce Mackenzie of the Hamilton Naturalists’ Club said the Jan. 2 count recorded 19,572 birds, down 32,000 from last year when it was far warmer. The 59 species were also 14 shy of 2017’s tally.

The count covers an area 15 kilometres in diameter that includes east Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Smithville and Caistor Centre.

Mackenzie said birders recorded 10,900 waterfowl on Lake Ontario, with the long-tailed duck the most numerous at 6,250.