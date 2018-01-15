FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hampton Heights staff

Community 08:42 AM by Gord Bowes Hamilton Mountain News

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s Educational Archive and Heritage Centre is looking for help identifying some photographs in its collection. This photo is of the staff at Hampton Heights school circa 1957. If anyone has information, such as names or the exact date, or would like to see a digital version, please email hwdsbedarchives@gmail.com.

