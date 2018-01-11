Halton and Hamilton Big Brothers organizations amalgamate

Edmonton is the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, serving the most children in Canada. Halton and Hamilton are in the top 12; together they will be the second largest in the country.

Further expansion, such as a merger with Brant or Niagara organizations, is possible, but it’s not a priority at the moment, said Noakes.

“There was some push during the discussions to include others,” she said. “When we really sat down and looked at what made good sense in terms of school systems and what made good sense in terms of geography and those types of things, we thought this in and of itself would be a three-year implementation and during that time we would look at what else made sense for the organization.”

“There are no plans to grow immediately.”

The amalgamation announcement comes in the middle of Mentoring Month (see sidebar).

While the organization was built on the need for male role models for boys, Big Brothers Big Sisters has expanded to serve all children, said Noakes.

Beyond mentoring, the organization offers group programs for children, such as Go Girls, which is aimed at the ages of 12 to 14 and focuses on physical activity, balanced eating and self-esteem.

“In a nutshell, it’s about bringing an older, mature stable role model to a child’s life.”