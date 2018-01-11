Halton and Hamilton Big Brothers organizations amalgamate

The Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations of Hamilton-Burlington and Halton are joining forces in the spring.
The amalgamation to create Big Brothers Big Sisters of Halton and Hamilton is effective April 1.
It wasn’t a marriage born out of necessity, said Marianne Noakes, executive director of the Hamilton-Burlington organization.
“Most organizations do this when they are in pain, when there’s fear of losing momentum or funding is a serious issue,” she said. “None of those things exist in either of our organizations.”
Both organizations are strong and operating efficiently, but together they could be more efficient and be able to offer more programs.
Noakes said they could always use more money or volunteers, but there isn’t a desperate need for either.
There will be no layoffs, she said, though there could be fewer staff through attrition.
The merger was proposed to Halton by the Hamilton branch.
“After two long years of meeting with their management team and meeting with their board of directors, we decided in fact it was the right choice to make,” said Noakes.
The two organizations have operated separately for 50 years. The Halton organization started out serving Oakville, while Hamilton expanded early on to include Burlington.
Edmonton is the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, serving the most children in Canada. Halton and Hamilton are in the top 12; together they will be the second largest in the country.
Further expansion, such as a merger with Brant or Niagara organizations, is possible, but it’s not a priority at the moment, said Noakes.
“There was some push during the discussions to include others,” she said. “When we really sat down and looked at what made good sense in terms of school systems and what made good sense in terms of geography and those types of things, we thought this in and of itself would be a three-year implementation and during that time we would look at what else made sense for the organization.”
“There are no plans to grow immediately.”
The amalgamation announcement comes in the middle of Mentoring Month (see sidebar).
While the organization was built on the need for male role models for boys, Big Brothers Big Sisters has expanded to serve all children, said Noakes.
Beyond mentoring, the organization offers group programs for children, such as Go Girls, which is aimed at the ages of 12 to 14 and focuses on physical activity, balanced eating and self-esteem.
“In a nutshell, it’s about bringing an older, mature stable role model to a child’s life.”
The Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations of Hamilton-Burlington and Halton are joining forces in the spring.
The amalgamation to create Big Brothers Big Sisters of Halton and Hamilton is effective April 1.
It wasn’t a marriage born out of necessity, said Marianne Noakes, executive director of the Hamilton-Burlington organization.
“Most organizations do this when they are in pain, when there’s fear of losing momentum or funding is a serious issue,” she said. “None of those things exist in either of our organizations.”
Both organizations are strong and operating efficiently, but together they could be more efficient and be able to offer more programs.
Noakes said they could always use more money or volunteers, but there isn’t a desperate need for either.
There will be no layoffs, she said, though there could be fewer staff through attrition.
The merger was proposed to Halton by the Hamilton branch.
“After two long years of meeting with their management team and meeting with their board of directors, we decided in fact it was the right choice to make,” said Noakes.
The two organizations have operated separately for 50 years. The Halton organization started out serving Oakville, while Hamilton expanded early on to include Burlington.
Edmonton is the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, serving the most children in Canada. Halton and Hamilton are in the top 12; together they will be the second largest in the country.
Further expansion, such as a merger with Brant or Niagara organizations, is possible, but it’s not a priority at the moment, said Noakes.
“There was some push during the discussions to include others,” she said. “When we really sat down and looked at what made good sense in terms of school systems and what made good sense in terms of geography and those types of things, we thought this in and of itself would be a three-year implementation and during that time we would look at what else made sense for the organization.”
“There are no plans to grow immediately.”
The amalgamation announcement comes in the middle of Mentoring Month (see sidebar).
While the organization was built on the need for male role models for boys, Big Brothers Big Sisters has expanded to serve all children, said Noakes.
Beyond mentoring, the organization offers group programs for children, such as Go Girls, which is aimed at the ages of 12 to 14 and focuses on physical activity, balanced eating and self-esteem.
“In a nutshell, it’s about bringing an older, mature stable role model to a child’s life.”
The Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations of Hamilton-Burlington and Halton are joining forces in the spring.
The amalgamation to create Big Brothers Big Sisters of Halton and Hamilton is effective April 1.
It wasn’t a marriage born out of necessity, said Marianne Noakes, executive director of the Hamilton-Burlington organization.
“Most organizations do this when they are in pain, when there’s fear of losing momentum or funding is a serious issue,” she said. “None of those things exist in either of our organizations.”
Both organizations are strong and operating efficiently, but together they could be more efficient and be able to offer more programs.
Noakes said they could always use more money or volunteers, but there isn’t a desperate need for either.
There will be no layoffs, she said, though there could be fewer staff through attrition.
The merger was proposed to Halton by the Hamilton branch.
“After two long years of meeting with their management team and meeting with their board of directors, we decided in fact it was the right choice to make,” said Noakes.
The two organizations have operated separately for 50 years. The Halton organization started out serving Oakville, while Hamilton expanded early on to include Burlington.
Edmonton is the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, serving the most children in Canada. Halton and Hamilton are in the top 12; together they will be the second largest in the country.
Further expansion, such as a merger with Brant or Niagara organizations, is possible, but it’s not a priority at the moment, said Noakes.
“There was some push during the discussions to include others,” she said. “When we really sat down and looked at what made good sense in terms of school systems and what made good sense in terms of geography and those types of things, we thought this in and of itself would be a three-year implementation and during that time we would look at what else made sense for the organization.”
“There are no plans to grow immediately.”
The amalgamation announcement comes in the middle of Mentoring Month (see sidebar).
While the organization was built on the need for male role models for boys, Big Brothers Big Sisters has expanded to serve all children, said Noakes.
Beyond mentoring, the organization offers group programs for children, such as Go Girls, which is aimed at the ages of 12 to 14 and focuses on physical activity, balanced eating and self-esteem.
“In a nutshell, it’s about bringing an older, mature stable role model to a child’s life.”