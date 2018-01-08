PHOTO: Stoney Creek warriors minor pee wee Pantry drive

The Stoney Creek Warriors minor pee wee AA hockey team held a pantry drive for Hamilton’s Ronald McDonald House recently.
The event ran from Oct. 15 to Dec. 10 at each of the team’s home games. With the help of donations from opposing teams, families and people in the community, the team dropped off the largest donation ever received by Ronald McDonald House Hamilton.
