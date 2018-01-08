Children craft snowmen at Hamilton Public Library Valley Park Branch

Children got crafty at the Hamilton Public Library Valley Park Branch on Jan. 6.
Kids ages four to 12 had the opportunity to create snowmen using rice, socks and other materials. They were among many children across the city making the most of the end of the Christmas break before returning to school on Jan. 8.
