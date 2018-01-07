Seniors staying fit by exercising while they sit

They say sitting is the new smoking.

But you can do a lot of good while sitting if you are serious about improving your health and mobility, says fitness instructor Diane Duda.

She runs a regular “chair yoga” session as part of the Sit to be Fit classes at the Sherwood library and other branches for the Alzheimer Society.

Sit to be Fit is a low impact workout for seniors. Classes focuses on strength, balance, flexibility and endurance, which help to improve and maintain daily living skills.