Ontario Early Years Centres offer free parenting classes

The Infant-Parent program at the Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre is offering free parenting courses in collaboration with Ontario Early Years Centres. A new slate of eight-week workshops is set to begin.

Circle of Security Parenting group: This workshop is designed for moms and dads of children one to six years old. Participants will learn strategies to enhance the parent-child relationship and to improve child behaviour. Sessions run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting Saturday, Jan. 20 at St. David’s Ontario Early Years Centre, 33 Cromwell Cres., Stoney Creek.

COPEing With Toddler Behaviour: This program is designed for parents of children one to three years old. Sessions run Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting Feb. 7 at Helen Detwiler School, 320 Brigade Dr., Hamilton.

Right From the Start: This program is geared towards parents of babies less than 24 months. Participants will learn how to read babies’ cues and foster infant attachment security. Sessions run on Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting Feb. 27 at Ontario Early Years Centre, 1900 Main St. W., Hamilton.