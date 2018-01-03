Ontario Early Years Centres offer free parenting classes

The Infant-Parent program at the Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre is offering free parenting courses in collaboration with Ontario Early Years Centres. A new slate of eight-week workshops is set to begin.
Circle of Security Parenting group: This workshop is designed for moms and dads of children one to six years old. Participants will learn strategies to enhance the parent-child relationship and to improve child behaviour. Sessions run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting Saturday, Jan. 20 at St. David’s Ontario Early Years Centre, 33 Cromwell Cres., Stoney Creek.
COPEing With Toddler Behaviour: This program is designed for parents of children one to three years old. Sessions run Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting Feb. 7 at Helen Detwiler School, 320 Brigade Dr., Hamilton.
Right From the Start: This program is geared towards parents of babies less than 24 months. Participants will learn how to read babies’ cues and foster infant attachment security. Sessions run on Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting Feb. 27 at Ontario Early Years Centre, 1900 Main St. W., Hamilton.
Snacks, prizes, transportation assistance, and limited free child care are available. Register online at www.mchcommunityed.ca (scroll down to Registration Form/Infant-Parent Program). For questions, email ipp@hhsc.ca or call 905-521-2100 ext. 77406.
