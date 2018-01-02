Enjoy Hamilton Conservation Authority natural areas but stay safe

Hamilton Conservation Authority encourages everyone to get out and enjoy its natural areas in any season, but with the arrival of winter weather come winter hazards.

The conservation authority has assembled a few basic guidelines to help people identify and avoid some common winter hazards.

Hamilton’s conservation areas include Niagara Escarpment properties, Lake Ontario shoreline properties, wetlands, ponds, lakes, creeks, streams and dams.

Ice safety is more than just being aware of thin ice, say conservation authority officials. The best way to enjoy a safe visit is to keep all members of the family and pets off all ice, except official skating areas, and away from cold water.

While some trails are groomed and prepared for winter recreation, many kilometres of conservation authority trails travel through passive areas, such as valley lands and escarpment brows. Extreme caution should be used where the ground is uneven or near a cliff edge as icy conditions may cause slips and falls. Avoid approaching the escarpment edge where ice or snow may compromise solid footing or hide possible dangers.

Creek and stream banks should be avoided in the winter. Ice and snow make footing unpredictable, and with frequent freezes and thaws throughout the season, water flow may become a dangerous factor. Keep all children away from creeks and streams.

Ice fishing and skating are two very popular winter activities on ponds and smaller lakes. Do not walk out on to frozen lakes or ponds unless it is posted safe to do so. Follow all posted instructions and never go out alone.