Make a difference through Ancaster food drive

Food drive organizers are preparing to once again swing into action to help those less fortunate in the community.

The 26th annual Ancaster Community Food Drive takes place Saturday, March 3. Volunteers are needed, especially to donate and collect food donations door to door. The collection takes between two and three hours, with most routes producing an overflowing truckload of food.

As well, people are needed to load the trucks that will deliver food to participating agencies from 2 to 6 p.m. Beneficiaries include Ancaster Community Services, Good Shepherd, Hamilton Food Share, Mission Services, Neighbour to Neighbour Centre, St. Matthew’s House, the Salvation Army and Wesley Urban Ministries.

The effort that has collected a total of 1.543 million pounds of food over the years gets underway Saturday, Feb. 24, with volunteers delivering flyers door to door to announce the drive. On Thursday, March 1, food will be picked up at schools and from donors, and the facility at the Ancaster Fairgrounds will be set up.