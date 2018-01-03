Another busy Xmas at N2N centre

Another whirlwind month of December has come and gone at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre where the annual Christmas program served 1,550 Mountain families.

Krista D’Aoust, the centre’s director of family services, noted they were purchasing food and had volunteers out picking up food from food drives right up to the week of Christmas.

“What we’re guaranteeing is meat, milk, eggs and fruits and vegetables for everybody that comes through the door,” D’Aoust said.

The number of families served includes 34 that came in looking for help after the Nov. 30 deadline and 70 individuals who are unable to get out to the centre and had their Christmas program packages delivered by volunteers through the first three weeks of December.