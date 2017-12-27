St. Gabriel gives back during 12 Days of CHRISTmas campaign

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School held its third annual 12 Days of CHRISTmas Campaign and Toy Drive recently.

The event raises money to help families in the Hamilton Catholic school board community. St. Gabriel set a goal of $3,000 and surpassed it, bringing in $3,150.

Students received three civvies days before the start of the holiday break for their accomplishments.

The event was intended to help teach students the true meaning of Christmas through the Catholic faith by giving back to others and spreading Christmas spirit.

Christmas can be a difficult time for families. St. Gabriel students and staff wanted to ensure that every family and child had a Merry Christmas. For the 12 Days of CHRISTmas, students were encouraged to participate in the events at the school by paying $5 in advance or paying separately for a ticket to be a part of each event. The money collected went toward the campaign. Students also were encouraged to donate more.

Tickets were entered in a draw and classes that won some of the events received prizes.

The school also ran a toy drive to support the schools they had sponsored and to help other schools fill their wish baskets.

One of the Grade 7 classes organized a peanut butter drive for the Good Shepherd Centre. The class surpassed its goal of 50 jars by collecting 150 jars to give to the less fortunate. Posters were put up around the school asking for donations to help with the cause.

Overall, the campaign was greatly successful in helping families in the Catholic school board community enjoy a memorable holiday season.

