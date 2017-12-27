Dundas museum marks 259th birthday of Scotland’s Robert Burns

Join the Dundas museum in celebrating the 259th birthday of Robert Burns, Scotland’s national bard and the most famous poet worldwide.

Burns Night: Toasting the Great Bard takes place Thursday, Jan. 18 beginning at 6 p.m. and features music, poetry and haggis, along with five unique malts chosen especially for the occasion.

Tickets are $50 for Friends of the Museum or $60 for guests.

Call the museum, 905-627-7412, to reserve your tickets.

