Ancaster’s Hamilton Christian District High students clean water with biosand filter

When chemistry students began studying Tiffany Creek’s water quality, their teacher introduced them to a treatment method that provides safe water for over 1.5 million people — the BioSand Filter.
The Hamilton District Christian High School students worked with Samaritan’s Purse Canada’s model to build their own filter from plastic materials.
Biosand filters last for many years, require no power supply and have no moving parts to wear out. When water is poured into the filter, it passes through a naturally forming bio layer where micro-organisms are eliminated, then through carefully selected layers of sand and gravel. When the water comes out of the filter spout a few seconds later, it’s entirely safe for anyone to use for drinking, bathing and cooking.
Once the students resolved some of their initial construction challenges, and poured stream water into their filter, they saw how effective biosand filter technology is in transforming polluted water.
“Getting the test results back and learning that the filter had removed the E. coli bacteria was so rewarding,” said Jessica Star. “It was really fulfilling to see our hard work pay off.”
Student Jon Spears said: “The project expanded our knowledge of what is actually in water, and how important safe water is to our health. It made me appreciate our access to clean water — not just to drink, but to clean and bathe in, too.”
Leon Hordyk, chemistry teacher at Hamilton District Christian High, said the students’ excitement and pride at constructing a working filter convinced him to keep the filter in his classroom.
“We will be sharing this story with future chemistry classes,” he said.
