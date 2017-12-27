Ancaster’s Hamilton Christian District High students clean water with biosand filter

When chemistry students began studying Tiffany Creek’s water quality, their teacher introduced them to a treatment method that provides safe water for over 1.5 million people — the BioSand Filter.

The Hamilton District Christian High School students worked with Samaritan’s Purse Canada’s model to build their own filter from plastic materials.

Biosand filters last for many years, require no power supply and have no moving parts to wear out. When water is poured into the filter, it passes through a naturally forming bio layer where micro-organisms are eliminated, then through carefully selected layers of sand and gravel. When the water comes out of the filter spout a few seconds later, it’s entirely safe for anyone to use for drinking, bathing and cooking.

Once the students resolved some of their initial construction challenges, and poured stream water into their filter, they saw how effective biosand filter technology is in transforming polluted water.