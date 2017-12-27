Hamilton tai chi club puts out welcome mat in January

The local Taoist Tai Chi branch is taking the show on the road, so to speak.

The Hamilton branch recently sold its building on Hester Street and will now offer classes in what is dubbed “moving meditation” at four locations across the city.

“We are moving to make Taoist Tai Chi more available in the community,” says Linda Horsky, the branch leader of the volunteer organization.

Tai chi classes are now offered on the Mountain and in Ancaster, Caledonia, Dundas and Stoney Creek. Open houses are being held at each location in January to help get the message out (see sidebar).