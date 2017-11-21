Glendale Secondary School gets into instrumental groove

Glendale Secondary School held an instrumental extravaganza last week.

The school’s Audition-Based Program of the Arts hosted its first Minds-on Repertoire Nov. 14 and 16.

More than 400 Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Grade 7 and 8 band program students got a chance to attend individual instrument sectionals led by local music professionals and teachers.

They also had an opportunity to break down and learn a group piece with assistance from Audition-Based Program of the Arts music students, before coming together as a mass band to rehearse, perform and record the piece – Junkyard Jam – with the help of Hamilton Concert Band conductor and musical director Paul McGoveran.

Glendale Program of the Arts coordinator and music head Paul Borsc, who came up with the idea for the Minds-on Repertoire, said the event offers different benefits for young students.

“For a lot of the kids, it’s a chance to work with other musicians or to actually work with someone on their instrument specifically,” he said. “A lot of teachers are on their own (in music programs), so this way we’re sharing the responsibility.”

Borsc said giving students an opportunity to simplify a group piece also helps them better learn it before performing it.

“Our community partner – Long & McQuade Musical Instruments – has provided discounted copies of the piece’s score, so all of the teachers are walking away with Junkyard Jam for free, so that they can take it back to their schools,” he said. “Our board helped to fund that as well.”

Borsc said the Minds-on Repertoire also provides benefits for the Audition-Based Program of the Arts music students.

The students helped create informative handouts on the various instruments for the kids to take home, he said.