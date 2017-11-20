Amica at Stoney Creek hosts first-ever holiday bazaar

Amica at Stoney Creek welcomed residents, staff and the broader community to its first-ever holiday bazaar on Nov. 18.

The retirement residence was fully decorated for the holidays.

Guests were free to browse for unique gifts like knitted clothing, festive crafts and holiday decor items. The event also included a variety of craft vendors, prize draws and fresh-baked goodies from the home's culinary team.

Amica at Stoney Creek opened its doors for the first time last January, with 139 retirement homes suites and 16 independent living townhomes.