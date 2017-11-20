Dr. Nicholas Rizzo named Sons of Italy Italian-Canadian Citizen of the Year for 2017

As the son of Italian immigrants, Dr. Nicholas Anthony Rizzo understands the sacrifices Hamilton’s early Italian settlers made to ensure better lives for their children.
Rizzo, 83, who served as a physician for 55 years, certainly made the most of the opportunities his parents provided him.
On Nov. 18, the longtime Stoney Creek family doctor was named the Order Sons of Italy Hamilton Italian-Canadian Citizen of the Year for 2017 at a gala dinner held at Liuna Gardens.
Born above the Rizzo family winery on York Street to parents Rose Alfano and Salvatore Anthony Rizzo, like thousands of Hamiltonians, Rizzo traces his roots to Raculmuto, Italy.
With a strong work ethic instilled by his parents, Rizzo attended Westdale Secondary School and studied medicine at Queen’s University. During an internship at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Rizzo met his future wife, Margaret Simpson. (The two first laid eyes on each other when Margaret walked through a door and spilled an entire tray of urine samples.)
After graduation, Rizzo started his first practice on MacNab Street, serving a predominantly Italian community. Over the next few years, Nicholas and Margaret had five children, Samuel Anthony, Michael Lee, Gerard Paul, Rosanne Carla and Catherine Margaret.
During his early years as a practising physician, Rizzo became a vital resource in Hamilton’s predominantly Italian north end.
“I delivered a lot of babies, about 150 a year,” Rizzo recalled. “I started picking up all of the Italian immigrants. They couldn’t speak English. They had no money. Most of them had no job.”
Back in the early 1960s, when patients needed a ride to the hospital, Rizzo often drove them himself in his own car. Along with obstetrics, Rizzo dabbled in psychiatry in the mid-1960s and also worked in industrial medicine.
Most of the babies Dr. Rizzo delivered were born to Italian and Sicilian immigrants. Delivering babies proved challenging at that time, as wartime rationing had left many Italian mothers calcium deficient. As a result, some mothers had abnormal pelvises that necessitated deliveries by Caesarian section.
Years later, Rizzo is still impressed by the determination and strong work ethic of Hamilton’s early Italian immigrants.
“Those people worked so hard and all their kids and grandkids became teachers, doctors...they’ve all done very, very well,” Rizzo said during the Nov. 18 gala. “Many of them are here tonight.”
After taking up residency in psychiatry at two hospitals, Rizzo returned to family practice in Stoney Creek in 1967 with Dr. Steve Zamora. Rizzo was later appointed to the faculty of Health Sciences at McMaster University (1968) and became certified by the College of Family Physicians of Canada (1972).
Rizzo racked up numerous professional distinctions at both McMaster and St. Joe’s before returning to private practice in the mid-1980s. He served a stint as medical director at St. Joseph’s Hospital (1983) and became a full-time professor at McMaster University in the St. Joseph’s family practice unit (1984).
From 1985 to 2014, with a few sabbaticals sprinkled in, Rizzo maintained a busy family practice in Stoney Creek with Dr. Abe Szereszewski.
“I’ve done a little bit of everything in medicine,” said Rizzo.
Long before doctor’s offices had computerized medicine and digital medical records, Rizzo enjoyed dealing with patients on an eye-to-eye level.
When asked what he misses most about his career, Rizzo responded, “Just the rapport with the patients, that was always nice for me. If you don’t have that rapport, then it’s hard to practise medicine.”
Along with his service as a family physician, university professor and medical director, Rizzo acted as a liaison with physicians in east Hamilton and Stoney Creek and advocated for the creation of the St. Joseph’s Ambulatory Care Centre on King Street.
