Dr. Nicholas Rizzo named Sons of Italy Italian-Canadian Citizen of the Year for 2017

Years later, Rizzo is still impressed by the determination and strong work ethic of Hamilton’s early Italian immigrants.

“Those people worked so hard and all their kids and grandkids became teachers, doctors...they’ve all done very, very well,” Rizzo said during the Nov. 18 gala. “Many of them are here tonight.”

After taking up residency in psychiatry at two hospitals, Rizzo returned to family practice in Stoney Creek in 1967 with Dr. Steve Zamora. Rizzo was later appointed to the faculty of Health Sciences at McMaster University (1968) and became certified by the College of Family Physicians of Canada (1972).

Rizzo racked up numerous professional distinctions at both McMaster and St. Joe’s before returning to private practice in the mid-1980s. He served a stint as medical director at St. Joseph’s Hospital (1983) and became a full-time professor at McMaster University in the St. Joseph’s family practice unit (1984).

From 1985 to 2014, with a few sabbaticals sprinkled in, Rizzo maintained a busy family practice in Stoney Creek with Dr. Abe Szereszewski.

“I’ve done a little bit of everything in medicine,” said Rizzo.

Long before doctor’s offices had computerized medicine and digital medical records, Rizzo enjoyed dealing with patients on an eye-to-eye level.

When asked what he misses most about his career, Rizzo responded, “Just the rapport with the patients, that was always nice for me. If you don’t have that rapport, then it’s hard to practise medicine.”

Along with his service as a family physician, university professor and medical director, Rizzo acted as a liaison with physicians in east Hamilton and Stoney Creek and advocated for the creation of the St. Joseph’s Ambulatory Care Centre on King Street.

