Classes resume at Mohawk College

Classes are slated to resume at Mohawk College and 23 other community colleges across the province on Tuesday after the Wynne government passed legislation on Sunday (Nov. 19) sending the 12,000 striking faculty back to work.

The faculty had been on strike for five weeks and the province opted for the back-to-work bill after the professors, teachers, librarians and counsellors voted nearly 87 per cent last week to reject an offer from the College Employer Council.

The vote to reject the offer was 82 per cent at Mohawk.

Under the legislation, outstanding issues such as academic freedom and the use of contract instructors will be sent to binding mediated arbitration.

Mohawk College president Ron McKerlie said they are “hugely relieved” to have the students back in the classroom.

Jay Robb, a spokesperson for Mohawk College, confirmed the province is working with the colleges on a plan that will enable students who quit school due to the strike to apply to get their tuition fees refunded.

Students have two weeks to make that decision.

Robb noted the province has also told the colleges to set up a fund to help students in financial hardship due to the walkout and students will be able to get up to $500 each.

According to information provided by Mohawk, faculty were back at their jobs on Monday working on course revisions and new dates for assignments, tests and exams.

Students have been told to follow the same timetables they were issued back in September and some weekend and evening classes may be scheduled to make up for the lost class time.