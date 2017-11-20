Stoney Creek Optimists honour outstanding local youth

The Optimist Club of Stoney Creek recently celebrated its annual Youth Appreciation Night.
The service club honoured eight outstanding local youth for their achievements and contributions to the local community.
The Optimist Club of Stoney Creek is dedicated to its key mission of "bringing out the best in youth, in our communities and in ourselves."
