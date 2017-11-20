Santa's arrival kicks off holiday season at Eastgate Square

Santa Claus has arrived and the CHCH Toy Drive is underway at Eastgate Square.

Until Dec. 21, customers are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the toy box near Santa set to help ensure a child in need will experience a magical Christmas morning.

Black Friday is Nov. 24, beginning at 7 a.m. Eastgate will be giving away instant prizes, while supplies last, to early shoppers who spend a minimum of $100 in the mall, showing the customer service staff their receipts. To thank customers who give while they shop, those who donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift card for the CHCH Christmas Toy Drive at the customer service centre will also receive an instant mystery prize, while supplies last.

Eastgate is also offering the following attractions during the holiday season:

Paws with Claus: Saturday, Nov. 25, 3-6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, 3-6 p.m., plus Saturday, Dec. 16, 6-9:30 p.m.

Customers are invited to bring in their dogs and cats for festive photos. Regular Santa photo charges apply. Children are welcome during these times too, but caregivers should ensure they do not have a pet allergy. Five dollars will be donated to the CHCH Christmas Toy Drive from each pet photo package purchased.

Baby’s First Christmas: Friday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. -3 p.m.

Donate a new, unwrapped toy to the CHCH Christmas Toy Drive and receive a pre-selected free photo with Santa. The promotion is designed for children newborn to 12 months.

Quiet Time with Santa: Sunday, Dec. 3, 8-10 a.m.

Before the mall opens on Dec. 3, children and teens (up to age 18) with autism spectrum disorder and other special needs will enjoy a free Santa photo package, as well as a craft area, entertaining Santa’s Elves and St. John Ambulance therapy dogs. Mall music will be turned off, and lights dimmed at the Santa Set to create a comfortable environment. A CHCH Christmas Toy Drive new unwrapped toy or gift card donation is appreciated but not required.