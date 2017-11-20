Cardinal Newman students get into Movember spirit

Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School had staff and students raising funds and awareness for the school's Movember Campaign on Nov. 16.

Staff and students who donated $2 or more received a Movember button to show their support and appreciation for mental health and cancer awareness. Cardinal Newman’s first Movember collection raised slightly over $2,000 for the Cancer Assistance Program of Hamilton (CAP). A second collection will be held on Nov. 29 and 30.

Teachers were encouraged to grow out their moustaches during November to bring attention to the campaign. Students were invited to vote for their favourite moustache. The classes who raised the most money win a breakfast in December.

The money raised at Cardinal Newman goes to CAP, a nonprofit organization that gives individuals and families affected by cancer access to free services.

Movember focuses on men’s health. Men on average are passing away six years earlier than women. Tying in with Cardinal Newman’s campaign, the Movember Foundation wants to take action and change those odds. The Movember Foundation is the only global campaign focused on men’s health.

Some of the biggest health issues men face are prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide. By donating, the Movember Foundation hopes to fund the most innovative medical research.

Cardinal Newman Grade 11 student Cassandra Piccolotto believes that lending a helping hand and support to those in need can go a long way.

“Giving back to this campaign helps those struggling with cancer and ends the stigma around mental health," she said. "This gives hope and support to the families and individuals that their not alone in this fight and know that people care for their well-being. Even if you are donating a few dollars, it’ll help change a life.”

