Winter clothing drive has begun on Hamilton Mountain

Compassion Ministries has partnered with the Hamilton fire department to collect winter clothing to distribute to those who need it.

New and gently used winter coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and boots are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at Compassion Ministries, 1120 West 5th St., or at fire halls located at 965 Garth St., 1400 Upper Wellington St. and 729 Upper Sherman Ave.

For more information, call 905 575-0666.

