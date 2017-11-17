MP Bob Bratina talks trains at Lake Avenue school

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina gave students at Lake Avenue school a glimpse into 150 years of railway technology on Nov. 17.

Bratina brought his model of a 19th century train station, inspired by the former Stoney Creek station built on Lake Avenue in 1853. The Liberal MP also offered demonstrations of telegraphs, Morse code and steam engine technology before answering questions from students.

Bratina completed his model train and station in his spare time, as a Canada 150 project.

Tying his presentation to the present time, Bratina spoke about the future Confederation GO Train station, which is expected to break ground before the end of the year. Bratina said he hopes to work with the provincial government to bring all-day GO Train service to Hamilton as soon as possible.