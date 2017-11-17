Battlefield Optimist Club’s Christmas tree lot is back

The Battlefield Optimist Club is back in the Christmas tree business.

The club is once again operating a holiday tree lot at Battlefield House Museum and Park after it was forced to take a break from selling trees at the site the last five years because of declining membership.

President Bruce McPherson says the club is excited to be back and grateful to be returning to the lot in front of Battlefield thanks to the support of curator Susan Ramsay.

“We talked about how much we missed doing it many times,” he said. “We’ve got the manpower to do it now. We’ve got the addition of new, younger members who are all very excited about helping to get this tradition going again.”

We’re going to have the best trees around and they’ll all be freshly cut.

The club will be selling Fraser fir trees at the lot beginning Nov. 29.

All funds raised through the sales of the trees – which are coming from the Delhi, Ont. region – will be used to support youth in the community and other initiatives in Stoney Creek.

McPherson said there’s one price for the trees.

They’re “top quality” and will range in size from six to eight feet, he said.

“We’re going to have the best trees around and they’ll all be freshly cut,” McPherson said. “If people think a tree’s too big, we’ll cut it down to size for them. If they need help with delivery that also will be possible.”

The lot will be open from Nov. 29 on, each day, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the trees are gone.