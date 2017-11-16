Catholic Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton seeks Christmas hamper sponsors

The Catholic Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton is asking for the community’s help with its annual Christmas hamper program.

Every year, the society matches the families and youth in its care with sponsors from the community who provide a hamper in the spirit of generosity and compassion that is the hallmark of the holiday season. Donations of toys and gift cards are also accepted for families and youth without sponsors.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a Christmas hamper is asked to contact Lisa Hostein at 905-525-2012 ext. 3256 or lisa.hostein@hamiltonccas.on.ca.

Donations of toys and gift cards can be dropped off during business hours, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, at the Catholic Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton, 735 King St. East.