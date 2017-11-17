Be a Santa to a Senior program kicks off in Hamilton

The Home Instead office serving Hamilton has kicked off the 2017 Be a Santa to a Senior program.

The annual program brings holiday cheer, companionship and gifts to aging adults who may otherwise be alone during the holidays.

Holiday shoppers are invited to support Be a Santa to a Senior by visiting a participating location where special trees will be on display until Dec 4. The trees will be decorated with paper ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts. Shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached.

The gifts will be wrapped and delivered by volunteers in time for the holidays, providing holiday cheer and warmth to gift recipients.