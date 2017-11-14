St. Martin of Tours Catholic Elementary School’s boot camp program gets active for Wilma’s Place

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Elementary School’s boot camp program has stepped up for Wilma’s Place.

The program’s 11 Grade 6 to 8 students have collected 700 non-perishable food items for the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board affiliated and alternative school’s cafeteria.

Wilma’s Place — named after former Cathedral High School principal Wilma Scherloski — assists at-risk and challenged students in completing their high school education. Inside the 770 Main St. E. location, youth get a chance to use the cafeteria to practise their cooking skills by making daily lunches.

The boot camp program team decided on Wilma’s Place at the beginning of October.

Members then pounded the pavement in their neighbourhoods to gather up as many food items as possible for the school.

They also used gift cards — donated by Fortinos Eastgate Square, Fortinos Fiesta Mall and Food Basics — to purchase items.

Representative and Grade 8 student Ryleigh Crawley said the boot camp program strives to help a different charity every year.

“We realize that we have been fortunate with what we have,” she said. “Wilma’s Place is an organization that helps at-risk students and helps them get a better education. It feels good knowing that we’re helping other youth.”

Representative and fellow Grade 8 student Mark Sbrissa said the boot camp program also has supported Living Rock Ministries, Ronald McDonald House Hamilton and Start2Finish, a national children’s charity whose mission is to break the cycle of child poverty, over the years.

“For us, it’s all about actively assisting other causes,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to stay active and help the less fortunate at the same time. You can’t beat that.”