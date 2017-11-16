Lead testing flags 37 Hamilton schools

The new testing rules took effect on July 1 and results have also identified lead exceedances at 12 Hamilton Catholic schools as well as Georges P. Vanier French public high school, said the city’s health department.

Catholic board chair Pat Daly said his board decided to test all school taps this year, rather than over three years as allowed, and plans to make results available on its website.

He said the board has replaced some fixtures, but he’s not aware of any instance where it’s had to provide bottled water, as at MacNab.

“If there’s any doubt, then we will take whatever corrective action — replace plumbing, whatever’s required,” Daly said. “Parents in particular should be assured that the health and welfare of their children, for sure, is the highest priority.”

Eric Mathews, manager of the city’s safe water program, said the health department is pleased with both boards’ response to the new testing requirements.

He said until now, boards had been testing the tap the furthest away from the plumbing line into schools and recent results show that’s not sufficient.

“Sir Allan MacNab is a bit of an eye opener, but the school board dealt with the issue immediately, so I think that’s a good-news thing,” he said. “Not very often do you see a new regulation have immediate, positive results.”

Mathews said lead is mostly a concern for children under seven and women who may be pregnant because it affects the development of the nervous system.

Being older, high school students are less at risk and would have to drink at least 1.5 litres of water per day “to have a perceived health impact,” he said.

“I would doubt that there’s a high degree of risk,” he said.