Dress down day at Cardinal Newman raises $2,200 for United Way

Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School encouraged staff and students to dress down to raise money for the United Way on Nov. 7.

Students and staff had the opportunity to wear regular clothes with a minimum $2 donation. Funds went directly to United Way, one of the largest caregiving organizations in the world. The effort raised more than $2,200.

The United Way impacts many people, locally and abroad. The organization supports youth programs such as the CYO, the Neighbourhood Outreach Program, YWCA, Hamilton Literacy Council, the Red Cross, St. Joseph’s home-care, St. John’s Ambulance and more.

One of Cardinal Newman's feeder schools, St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School, had staff and students dress down in red and white to collect money for a variety of United Way funded programs and services in Hamilton and Halton. Funds collected will help with nutrition programs and after-hours activities at Hamilton Catholic schools, as well as snack programs for elementary schools and families in need.