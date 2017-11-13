Seasons Stoney Creek honours veterans with poppy garden

Just in time for Remembrance Day, Seasons Stoney Creek “planted” 300 paper poppies in the retirement community's gardens as a promise to never forget the service women and men who served in the name of freedom.

On Oct. 27, the Pennies for Poppies program began, which encouraged residents to donate pocket change in support of the poppy campaign at the Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622 in Stoney Creek.