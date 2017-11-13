Greater Hamilton Volunteer Firefighters Association annual food drive is Nov. 18

The Greater Hamilton Volunteer Firefighters Association’s annual food drive is just around the corner.

Fire trucks will be driving through Stoney Creek neighbourhoods on Nov. 18 to pick up non-perishable food donations. Listen for the siren and horn. If firefighters don't drive by your house, local fire halls will also be open to accept donations.

Donations can be dropped off at the following sites, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

• Station 14, 595 Chapel Hill Rd., Elfrida.