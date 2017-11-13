Emma Langmann's bath bomb business making a splash

Ten-year-old entrepreneur Emma Langmann is making a splash.

That’s good news for Hamilton charities, as she uses the profits from her bath bomb business for random acts of kindness.

“I like helping people,” says Emma, a Grade 5 student at Calvin Christian School. “I want to be the light in a world of darkness.”

She sells her bath bombs online (joyfullyyoursinc.com) and at events around Hamilton. She makes them in a variety of fragrances — all out of natural ingredients “wrapped in love.”

This Saturday, she will be selling her wares at the Christmas Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dundas Legion, 280 King St. W., Dundas.

Emma started her business in the summer of 2016 after her younger brother, Christian, was at McMaster Children’s Hospital for an extended period. She wanted to help make all the patients happy. Last Christmas, she distributed stuffed animals at the hospital. It’s one of many acts of kindness her business has helped her perform.

The profits from Saturday’s sale are going to “Healing Meals” at Ronald McDonald House. She is hoping to raise enough money to pay for one meal during Christmas for the entire house.

“We are very proud of her hard work, love for others and ability to include other kids in her works,” says mom Deanna.

Emma is also holding a silent auction for a Fingerling and Twin Hatchimals that were donated to her. The auction ends Dec. 15; for details or to make a bid, see Joyfully Yours Inc. on Facebook.