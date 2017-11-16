Hamilton Conservation Authority to stop testing Ancaster well

The former Mountain city councillor questioned what happens if arsenic levels rise or the gate is left open and “Joe Public” gets access to the water.

“We still own it,” O’Sullivan said. “We still have no liability?”

Another member said he didn’t feel reassured by the waiver.

“We all know people are taking this for drinking water. We all know. That’s what they’ve done in the past and that’s what they’re going to do in the future,” Rob Booth said.

“So, if somebody comes back in the future (they can say), ‘But you knew they were going to drink the water, even with the paper.’ I always find waivers to be weak pieces of legislation.”

Burnside reiterated the waiver and restricted access will end the well’s classification as a small public drinking water system and said staff will regularly inspect the site to ensure ongoing compliance with those conditions.

“What people do with it, whether they’re watering the garden, taking it for washing clothes, that is up to them. They’ve been informed it’s not provided for drinking water purposes,” she said.

“They’re informed that it has levels of arsenic and sodium in it and it’s no longer tested.”

Burnside said she expects the fencing and swipe-card entry system to be in place and approved by the city’s public health department by Dec. 1.

Those wishing to use the well will pay a one-time $10 fee to get a swipe card to cover costs, she said.