Stoney Creek honours Canada’s veterans

Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622 held its Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 at the Stoney Creek cenotaph on the corner of Highway 8 and King Street.
Community members of all ages gathered to honour and pay tribute to the men and women who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace.
Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622 held its Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 at the Stoney Creek cenotaph on the corner of Highway 8 and King Street.
Community members of all ages gathered to honour and pay tribute to the men and women who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace.
Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622 held its Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 at the Stoney Creek cenotaph on the corner of Highway 8 and King Street.
Community members of all ages gathered to honour and pay tribute to the men and women who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace.