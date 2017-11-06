Dundas 735 Firebirds embrace cadet training

“It’s all in the family,” she added.

As the two teens talk about their reasons for joining, the ATV appeared with a couple of border collies trotting along behind it.

Waterdown resident Flight Corporal Owen Nicholson jumped out and was greeted by his captain and fellow cadets. His reason for joining is along the same as Hudspeth. He wants to fly.

“I have an interest in both history and aviation – my dad has always talked to me about the Second World War and we’ve always looked at planes and stuff so I want to be a pilot and I knew that I could get my private pilot scholarship through the air cadets,” said the 16 year-old.

Nicholson explained that he was also interested in the military and since joining, he has learned a lot of life skills. He explained that what he liked about air cadets is that it is a healthy mix of both learning to fly and groundwork.

Even though the FTX weekend was a bit soggy, the cadets focused on having a fun and productive time building fires and learning survival skills.

“So far the fire’s been really nice and teaching – being able to teach other people – I actually really like that aspect of it just being able to take your knowledge and pass it onto somebody else,” said Hudspeth, who is currently serving his fifth year in cadets.

“Yeah, and to actually see them apply it in this situation, it’s not like we’re just learning it in the class,” Nicholson added.

Colborne explained that it was also a way to get to know their fellow cadets better.

“It’s kind of nice to see people for a few days and get to really know them for kind of who they are and what they’re like.”

Since joining the cadets, the group has learned leadership skills and have been able to apply what they have learned back in their classrooms.

As the youngsters earn their wings and grow as cadets and people, their leaders said they are proud at what they are accomplishing.

“It’s a very rewarding thing to see. They come in, very young, very inexperienced, often very quiet, wouldn’t stand in front of anybody to say anything,” said Capt. Marilyn Coleman.

“They leave capable of instructing, capable of standing in front of a parade square with 70 cadets in front of them and give them commands,” she added.

Coleman explained that along with learning military history, the cadets can join the band, learn marksmanship, effective speaking and debating, self-discipline, commitment and how the government works.

Since its inception in the Second World War, the Royal Canadian Air Cadets has gone through a plethora of changes.

“Right from the very beginning, there were units that allowed girls to be in the squadrons but it wasn’t until the ‘70s that they were officially allowed to be air cadets,” said the captain.

“I think the training that cadets have been put through evolved over the years to match the skills that we need for today’s youth,” she added.

While the training has been upgraded since the late ‘30s as technology has grown and changed, the basic survival know-how and the core of what cadets is all about stayed the same.

As Remembrance Day approaches, the young cadets reflect on what working toward a career might mean for them. While Nicholson and Hudspeth want to be pilots, 14-year-old Colborne enjoys writing and is currently working on a novel, using her experience in cadets as research for her book. She would like to a career in the service’s linguistics branch.

In the meantime, they are focused on honouring the service members on Nov. 11 and working hard to ensure their squadron is prepared for the upcoming day.

“We’re the next generation, so we’ve had parents and grandparents and great-grandparents go through these wars to protect the values that we have today and so we need to support them,” said Nicholson.

“There’s also a little sign of hope as well … our generation, despite all our technological advances with phones and such, we still recognize our past and we still honour those that gave their lives,” added Colborne.

For more on the 735 Firebirds visit www.aircadets.ca/735.

