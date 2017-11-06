Dundas 735 Firebirds embrace cadet training

On a brisk October day, in the back of a garage on a farm in Carlisle a flight Sgt. is trying to radio his base camp for another member of his squadron.
He isn’t getting through – they are too far away. His deputy captain volunteers to take an ATV down to the camp and pick up the other sergeant.
This is the 735 Firebird Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron, based in Dundas and they were on the farm for the weekend to work through a field training exercise (FTX).
“Our goal is to train the young air cadets to be able to survive on their own in case their plane ever had crashed,” said 16-year-old Flight Sgt. Jacob Hudspeth.
“We give them survival skills such as navigation, building survival tents or hoochies as we call them, being able to communicate with a radio and be able to get food and water and building fires” added the Sgt. who recently received his wings.
The Dundas teens Hudspeth and Corporal Miranda Colborne knew from a very early age that they were destined to be cadets.
“Personally, I was very influenced by my parents, they were air cadets themselves and since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to fly,” said Hudspeth.
Meanwhile, the young corporal realized what her family history was after she joined the squadron.
“It was actually a funny coincidence that I joined cadets because it was only after I realized … that there were so many connections, because I am in the bloodline of Port Colborne’s namesake,” she said.
Her ancestor, Sir John Colborne was the Lieutenant Governor of Upper Canada and her family has carried the military tradition forward as both her cousin and her uncle are pilots.
“It’s all in the family,” she added.
As the two teens talk about their reasons for joining, the ATV appeared with a couple of border collies trotting along behind it.
Waterdown resident Flight Corporal Owen Nicholson jumped out and was greeted by his captain and fellow cadets. His reason for joining is along the same as Hudspeth. He wants to fly.
“I have an interest in both history and aviation – my dad has always talked to me about the Second World War and we’ve always looked at planes and stuff so I want to be a pilot and I knew that I could get my private pilot scholarship through the air cadets,” said the 16 year-old.
Nicholson explained that he was also interested in the military and since joining, he has learned a lot of life skills. He explained that what he liked about air cadets is that it is a healthy mix of both learning to fly and groundwork.
Even though the FTX weekend was a bit soggy, the cadets focused on having a fun and productive time building fires and learning survival skills.
“So far the fire’s been really nice and teaching – being able to teach other people – I actually really like that aspect of it just being able to take your knowledge and pass it onto somebody else,” said Hudspeth, who is currently serving his fifth year in cadets.
“Yeah, and to actually see them apply it in this situation, it’s not like we’re just learning it in the class,” Nicholson added.
Colborne explained that it was also a way to get to know their fellow cadets better.
“It’s kind of nice to see people for a few days and get to really know them for kind of who they are and what they’re like.”
Since joining the cadets, the group has learned leadership skills and have been able to apply what they have learned back in their classrooms.
As the youngsters earn their wings and grow as cadets and people, their leaders said they are proud at what they are accomplishing.
“It’s a very rewarding thing to see. They come in, very young, very inexperienced, often very quiet, wouldn’t stand in front of anybody to say anything,” said Capt. Marilyn Coleman.
“They leave capable of instructing, capable of standing in front of a parade square with 70 cadets in front of them and give them commands,” she added.
Coleman explained that along with learning military history, the cadets can join the band, learn marksmanship, effective speaking and debating, self-discipline, commitment and how the government works.
Since its inception in the Second World War, the Royal Canadian Air Cadets has gone through a plethora of changes.
“Right from the very beginning, there were units that allowed girls to be in the squadrons but it wasn’t until the ‘70s that they were officially allowed to be air cadets,” said the captain.
“I think the training that cadets have been put through evolved over the years to match the skills that we need for today’s youth,” she added.
While the training has been upgraded since the late ‘30s as technology has grown and changed, the basic survival know-how and the core of what cadets is all about stayed the same.
As Remembrance Day approaches, the young cadets reflect on what working toward a career might mean for them. While Nicholson and Hudspeth want to be pilots, 14-year-old Colborne enjoys writing and is currently working on a novel, using her experience in cadets as research for her book. She would like to a career in the service’s linguistics branch.
In the meantime, they are focused on honouring the service members on Nov. 11 and working hard to ensure their squadron is prepared for the upcoming day.
“We’re the next generation, so we’ve had parents and grandparents and great-grandparents go through these wars to protect the values that we have today and so we need to support them,” said Nicholson.
“There’s also a little sign of hope as well … our generation, despite all our technological advances with phones and such, we still recognize our past and we still honour those that gave their lives,” added Colborne.
For more on the 735 Firebirds visit www.aircadets.ca/735.
