Webster’s Falls shuttle gets belated shutdown order

The city is keeping tight-lipped about a bylaw order that required a shuttle bus service to Webster’s Falls to shut down one day after finishing its first season of operation.

“An order was issued, it is under investigation and I can't speak further on it,” city spokesperson Ann Lamanes said in a terse email response to a request for more details on the move.

While a Greensville resident contends the order will scuttle the shuttle, the service’s private operator said it only asks for some modifications if buses continue running to and from Mizener’s flea market on Highway 5 next year.

Kevin Beagle of Think Greensville said it’s not coincidental the order only took effect on Oct. 30, the day after operations ceased for this year.

I’ll be very surprised if we aren’t running from the same location and close to exactly the way we’ve run this year for 2018.

He said the issues are procedural in nature and can easily be resolved in a quick meeting with the city, noting there are several councillors who are directors for the Hamilton Conservation Authority, which contracted the service.

“A year-and-a-half ago, we sat down with a lot of people in one room with the city. Everyone’s known what we were going to do for the last year-and-a-half,” Beagle said.

Beagle said the shuttle’s first year met or exceeded all of Think Greenville’s goals, which included providing a reasonable solution to visitors to lessen the traffic congestion that has plagued Webster’s neighbours in recent years.

The service also surpassed a goal of diverting 15,000 cars to Mizener’s and met profit projections, he said, estimating the final tally of cars will be between 16,000 and 20,000.

“All in all, I would describe the shuttle as quite a big success, but having said that there are still some things we need to improve on for 2018,” Beagle said.