Mountain View school principal Darrin Griffiths gets messy with pie toss

Things got very boisterous — and a little messy — Monday afternoon at Mountain View school in Stoney Creek.

The school's principal Darrin Griffiths allowed students and staff to celebrate the success of a recent fundraising campaign by participating in a pie toss.

Mountain View students raised a total of $8,595.75, quite a feat for a school of approximately 330 students. Funds were raised during a recent run-a-thon at the school.

The money will be used to enhance student resources. Funds will allow the school to purchase items for its technology, physical education and music programs.