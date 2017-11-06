Mountain View school principal Darrin Griffiths gets messy with pie toss

Things got very boisterous — and a little messy — Monday afternoon at Mountain View school in Stoney Creek.
The school's principal Darrin Griffiths allowed students and staff to celebrate the success of a recent fundraising campaign by participating in a pie toss.
Mountain View students raised a total of $8,595.75, quite a feat for a school of approximately 330 students. Funds were raised during a recent run-a-thon at the school.
The money will be used to enhance student resources. Funds will allow the school to purchase items for its technology, physical education and music programs.
Things got very boisterous — and a little messy — Monday afternoon at Mountain View school in Stoney Creek.
The school's principal Darrin Griffiths allowed students and staff to celebrate the success of a recent fundraising campaign by participating in a pie toss.
Mountain View students raised a total of $8,595.75, quite a feat for a school of approximately 330 students. Funds were raised during a recent run-a-thon at the school.
The money will be used to enhance student resources. Funds will allow the school to purchase items for its technology, physical education and music programs.
Things got very boisterous — and a little messy — Monday afternoon at Mountain View school in Stoney Creek.
The school's principal Darrin Griffiths allowed students and staff to celebrate the success of a recent fundraising campaign by participating in a pie toss.
Mountain View students raised a total of $8,595.75, quite a feat for a school of approximately 330 students. Funds were raised during a recent run-a-thon at the school.
The money will be used to enhance student resources. Funds will allow the school to purchase items for its technology, physical education and music programs.