St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School gets ready for Remembrance Day

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School Grade 2 students created paintings inspired by the poem, In Flanders Fields, on Nov. 6 in honour of Remembrance Day this Saturday.

Community members of all ages are invited to pay tribute to the men and women who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace at Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11.

The service begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Stoney Creek cenotaph on the corner of King Street and Highway 8.



