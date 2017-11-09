Silent HCA expropriation protest speaks volumes

They didn’t raise their voices or even ask to speak on their issue, choosing to just look on as Hamilton Conservation Authority directors discussed a variety of other topics, like lake water levels and next year’s operating budget.

But the residents who packed the authority’s boardroom last week were hard to miss as they silently protested a plan to expropriate land from a Greensville family to restore a section of the Bruce Trail connecting Tews and Webster’s falls.

Having made their point with their presence and signs accusing the authority of bullying homeowners Luc Lalonde and Moyez Ladhani, they politely shuffled out of the chambers after about two hours, when discussion turned to fee schedules for next year.

Directors went behind closed doors later on to discuss the expropriation, but took no action once back in public session, by which time the protesters had left.

“This was just our presence, making them know the community is not going to roll over and just accept their decision,” Lalonde said outside the meeting room.

He said he and his partner have offered two alternatives to avoid an expropriation battle that his lawyer has told him will cost the authority more than $500,000 in legal fees alone, but both have been rejected.

One would rescind their September 2016 closure of the trail link across their Fallsview Road property by leasing the stretch to the authority for $1 for 20 years if it provides security from trespassers and assumes liability.

The other offers to deed land for an alternate route behind their home if the authority fences the trail to stop people from wandering onto their land, the problem that led them to close the Bruce Trail link.

As it stands, the authority is seeking to establish a new trail along a road allowance in front of their home and expropriate a patch of their property — about two-and-a-half parking spots by its count — to connect with the path to Webster’s Falls.

Lalonde said that will see thousands of people walking by their home on many weekends, given the falls’ popularity with out-of-town visitors who pay $5 for a wristband to get into the park.